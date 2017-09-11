Hundreds attend fundraiser for University City bartender attacked

Jimmy Muckle was seriously injured during an attempted robbery walking to work in August.

Businesses up and down the Delmar Loop joined together to support one of their own.

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) - The University City community showed up in droves Monday night to help one of their own after a brutal attack.

Jimmy Muckle was walking to his job at Three Kings Public House last month when two people tried to rob him, bashing his face and head into the sidewalk. He survived, but will be left with massive medical bills. That’s why his friend April Sitter decided to take action.

“I like helping people and I care about everyone who works here,” said Sitter.

She used to work with Muckle and knew he would be the last person to ask for help, so she organized a fundraiser at the restaurant.

“It sort of snowballed from there,” she explained.

One by one, businesses up and down the Delmar Loop joined in for the fundraiser and the idea of “One Community, One Family,” was born. It was printed on t-shirts, flyers and demonstrated full heatedly by the friends, family members and complete strangers that came out to support Muckle.

“There’s actually no words what so ever for it,” said Muckle.

Muckle is not the kind of guy who enjoys being the center of attention, but he says he’s beyond grateful for the support, both financially and emotionally.

He’s healing up, with his staples in his head removed and the swelling slowly going down on his face. But he knows the medical bills will soon start pouring in, and without insurance, the fundraiser Monday night will go a long way.

Sarah Hanly rode her bike to Three Kings to make a donation. She’s never met Muckle but lives in the neighborhood, and after suffering an accident earlier this year that sent her to the hospital, she knows how expensive it can be.

“I just wanted to come out and support him. We’re devastated by what happened to him and want to make sure he can focus on getting better and not have to worry about a lot of bills,” said Hanly.

There’s no total yet on how much was raised but Muckle said he’s never seen the restaurant so crowded. He says whatever he doesn’t need to pay the bills he plans to give back in some way to help the community.

If you couldn’t attend the fundraiser but still want to donate, there is a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.