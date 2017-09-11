O’Fallon, Mo. honors first responders killed in 9-11 attacks

O'Fallon, Mo. honored first responders who died in the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Credit: KMOV

O’Fallon, Missouri hosted a memorial Monday morning to honor first responders who died in the 9-11 attacks in New York City.

The ceremony was held near a monument outside O’Fallon City Hall. The monument is made from steel salvaged from the World Trade Center.

The ceremony ended with a procession for the public to place flowers at the memorial.

