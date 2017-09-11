Highway M in Jefferson County to reopen Oct. 27

MoDOT said work will begin soon on a $880,000 project on Highway M in Barnhart with a plan to reopen the highway by October 27.

Following heavy rain In April, a mudslide onto Highway M forced the road to be closed from Interstate 55 to Highway 61/67.

David Holt, who owns Holties Restaurant on Highway M, told News 4, "I do appreciate it, but at the same time I feel like it could have been done sooner."

Holt said his restaurant has lost $5,000-6,000 a week because of the closure.

MoDOT district engineer Judy Wagner said the agency began working on the problem right after the slide but that it was a complicated situation.

"We were in contact with property owners immediately because it's their land and trees and rocks really, that are falling onto the state highway system," said Wagner.

Wagner said MoDOT engineers came up with a solution that uses a stair step design to secure the hillside and a drainage system to prevent future mudslides.

Wagner told News 4 it'll be the first time the technique's been used in Missouri, "We got it from states out west, they've had real success with using it."

The work is scheduled to be finished in time for the Apple Butter Festival in Kimmswick October 28 & 29. The event attracts more than 100,000 visitors.

