Due to Hurricane Irma, Coast Guard moves Miami operations to St. Louis

US Coast Guard operations in Miami are now being coordinated in downtown St. Louis because of Hurricane Irma. Credit: KMOV

US Coast Guard operations in Miami are now being coordinated in downtown St. Louis.

The Coast Guard made the move on Thursday to relocate the Miami office to escape the path of Hurricane Irma.

"We cannot afford any kind of gap in coverage and an inability to be able to respond," said Lt. Comm. Timothy Tilghman.

The Coast Guard's Miami office is located in downtown Miami, an area that did have serious flooding on Sunday.

Out of the St. Louis office, the Coast Guard is working with crews in South Florida on rescues and assessing damage to ports.

