Accident closes lanes of EB I-64 near Highway 94

A multi-car wreck has closed all lanes of EB I-64 and Highway 94. Credit: KMOV

An accident closed down all lanes of eastbound I-64 near Highway 94 in St. Charles County Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. and involved multiple cars.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are believed to be minor.

Two lanes have since re-opened.

