Drivers struggle on first day of Poplar Street Bridge closure

Drivers face hectic traffic on the first day of the Poplar Street Bridge closure. (Credit: KMOV)

Drivers are having some difficulty adjusting to the ramp closure on the Poplar Street Bridge.

From his shop at Cass Avenue and 10th, Keith Wright said he noticed the heavy traffic from the Poplar Street Bridge closure.

“Just so much traffic, normally where traffic would make a right turn at the light they were making right turns up in her on a dead end street,” said Wright.

Drivers were going down a dead-end street thinking they were getting onto the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

“They were turning around in that field, backing up running over signs and everything else,” said Allen Long.

MoDOT officials warn drivers will have to get used to a new route. Demolition crews have already started taking down the on-ramp and it will be closed for six months.

About 21,000 vehicles a day on average were using the ramp and about one-in-five were semi-trucks, according to MoDOT.

These drivers will have to make a trek through the city streets to make their way onto the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

A spokesperson from MoDOT said they would look into the confusion and make modifications if necessary.

