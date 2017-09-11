Experts encourage early flu shots while Australia suffers worst flu season in years

Health experts said it's a good idea to get a flu shot now, just a month before flu season begins.

The vaccine takes about 2-to-3 weeks for it to become effective.

Currently, the US is keep it's eye on Australia, who is in the midst of winter and the flu season. The US wants to observe how Australia's flue season plays out because it could be indicative to how America's might be.

So far, it doesn't look good as Australia is going through one of it's worst flu seasons in years. The country is already reporting 52 deaths from the flu, which is nearly twice as many deaths during this time in 2016.

There are currently 98,000 confirmed cases of the flu, which is more than double the rate it was at this time last year. There are also double the number of hospitalizations.

