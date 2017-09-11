Crash closes stretch of WB Manchester just east of 141

A crash has closed all westbound lanes of Manchester Road just east of Route 141.

The crash happened Monday afternoon, police said.

The accident involved two SUV's and a motorcycle. Police said serious injuries were suffered.

All lanes of Manchester between Enchanted Parkway and Braeshire were closed for a time, but eastbound lanes have since re-opened. Police said the closure may last through evening rush hour.

Other information was not immediately known.

