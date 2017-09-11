Police searching for suspect connected to two robberies in Chesterfield, O'Fallon

Police are searching for a man they say robbed an elderly woman at an ATM in Chesterfield on Sunday.

On Sept. 10, the male suspect allegedly displayed a weapon towards the woman at the US Bank ATM on Clarkson Road. He demanded money from her and was last seen getting into a black SUV. The suspect vehicle was parked across the street in the lot of a Mobile Station.

Police said the suspect then traveled to O'Fallon, Missouri to commit a similar armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (636) 537-3000 or the O'Fallon Police Department (636) 240-3200 ext 5633.

