Would-be robber says "never mind", prepays for gasoline

A man is charged after police said he attempted to rob a gas station in Lincoln County and then changed his mind.

Justin Peak of Bowling Green, Missouri is charged with Attempted Robbery and Armed Criminal Action.

On Sept. 7, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Peak entered a gas station on Highway KK around 8:15 p.m. The sheriff's office said Peak held an open blade and demanded money from the register. He allegedly demanded money several times before ultimately saying, "never mind" to the gas station employee.

The sheriff's office said Peak instead, gave the gas station money by prepaying for gasoline with a $5 bill.

Peak pumped $5-worth of gas and then left the scene.

Peak was later identified using surveillance footage and arrested the next day with assistance from the Bowling Green Police Department.

Peak is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

