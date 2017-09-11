Man accused of body slamming toddler at St. Louis store

A teenager was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Hillsdale.More >
A teenager was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Hillsdale.More >
Just a day after a white-supremacist newspaper was mysteriously circulated in a St. Louis neighborhood, residents in Ballwin are turning to news 4 after receiving hateful mailers.More >
Just a day after a white-supremacist newspaper was mysteriously circulated in a St. Louis neighborhood, residents in Ballwin are turning to news 4 after receiving hateful mailers.More >
The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating after a foot was found on the western banks of the Mississippi River on September 4.More >
The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating after a foot was found on the western banks of the Mississippi River on September 4.More >
Drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge to cross into Illinois from south St. Louis should consider an alternate route through February.More >
Drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge to cross into Illinois from south St. Louis should consider an alternate route through February.More >