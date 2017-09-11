Man accused of body slamming toddler at St. Louis store

Cleven Smith, 33, is accused of body slamming a toddler at a Dollar General in St. Louis (Credit: Police)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 33-year-old man is accused of body slamming a toddler at a St. Louis store.

Cleven Smith “body slammed” a 2-year-old girl at the Dollar General Store on North Grand on Sept. 2, police said. According to court documents, Smith did not know the child.

Smith has been charged with first-degree assault and resisting arrest.

