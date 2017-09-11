South Roxana teen dies after motorcycle hit by passenger van

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- A South Roxana teenager died after a motorcycle crash Sunday.

Bradley C. Wallace, 18, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 11 p.m. after his 2001 Kawasaki Motorcycle was hit by a passenger van on Route 111.

An 18-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital following the crash.

Wallace reportedly died as a result of head and chest trauma.

No other details have been released.

