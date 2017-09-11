Human foot found on banks of Mississippi River in Bee Tree County Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating after a foot was found on the western banks of the Mississippi River on September 4.

Around 7:35 p.m., officers from the South County Precinct were notified by hikers that they found a shoe near the water’s banks within Bee Tree County Park. When officers arrived, they realized the large-sized men’s shoe contained a human foot.

After the foot was found, K9 searches, cadaver dog searches, water searches and helicopter searches were conducted but nothing else was found.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office and the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crime Against Persons are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-847.

