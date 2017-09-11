Officer struck by hit-and-run driver

A teenager was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Hillsdale.More >
Drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge to cross into Illinois from south St. Louis should consider an alternate route through February.More >
Sam Heisel, the 15-year-old boy from Brentwood who had been missing since Tuesday, has been found dead in O'Fallon, Mo.More >
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say is wanted for questioning regarding multiple stolen vehicles.More >
