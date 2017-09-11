Officer struck by hit-and-run driver

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A hit-and-run driver allegedly struck a police officer in South St. Louis before driving away from the scene Sunday night.

Police said an officer was responding to a domestic disturbance in the 3800 block of Meremec when, after exiting his patrol car, he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the car, a 36-year-old woman initially drove from the scene. She was later taken into custody a few blocks away.

The officer was taken to a St. Louis hospital where he was listed as stable.