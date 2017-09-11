Man hit multiples times with mallet after falling asleep on couch, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was attacked with a mallet after falling asleep on a couch in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The 32-year-old victim told police he met a woman and followed her to a home, believed to be in the 2900 block of Hebert, and fell asleep around 2:45 a.m. The victim was awoken when the suspect, who he had met earlier in the night, hit him multiple times with a mallet, according to police.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and face. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

