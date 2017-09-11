ATV driver critically injured in crash south of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An ATV driver is in critical condition after crashing just south of downtown St. Louis Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., the 32-year-old was part of a group driving all-terrain vehicles southbound on South 7th Street at Marion when his vehicle hit the rear of another ATV. The driver was ejected and taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition.

Following the crash, the group of ATV’s left the scene before police arrived.

Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.

