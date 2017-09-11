Suspect arrested, charged following armed robbery of Dollar General store

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say held up a Dollar General with a firearm last Thursday.

Christopher S. Johnson of High Ridge, Missouri, was arrested and is charged with First Degree Robbery. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

The sheriff's office said on Sept. 7, Johnson entered a Dollar General in the 2700 block of High Ridge Boulevard. Johnson allegedly displayed a handgun and caught the store's cashier from trying to escape the business. He guided her back to the cash register, where he ordered her to open it.

The sheriff's office said Johnson then fled the scene on foot, where witnesses said he entered a vehicle parked nearby. The suspect vehicle possessed Texas license plates.

The sheriff's office later arrested Johnson without incident.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

