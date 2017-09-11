Man robbed, assaulted as he sat in car in O'Fallon, Missouri

Surveillance photos of suspect who robbed and assaulted a man in O'Fallon, Missouri on Sept. 10 (Credit: O'Fallon Police Department)

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for the suspect who assaulted and robbed a man as he sat in his car in O’Fallon, Missouri Sunday morning.

The victim told police he was in his vehicle in the 2900 block of Highway K when the suspect approached him, demanded cash and threatened to use a weapon. According to police, the victim was assaulted during the robbery but was not taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Schneider at 636-240-3200 ext. 5633.

