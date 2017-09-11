Faith Church sending supplies to Hurricane Irma victims

Supplies in a semi-truck at Faith Church that will be driving down to Florida (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Semi-trucks full of supplies at Faith Church are set to help Hurricane Irma victims in Florida.

Faith Church has three campuses in the St. Louis area and one in West Palm Beach, Florida. The pastor said when they heard Irma was coming they stepped up.

“As soon as we heard the storm was really coming and there was no way to avoid it we started helping in the community,” said David Crank, senior pastor. “Even our church there to board up the windows and just button down the hatches and prepare to ride it out.”

Their church in Florida was right in the path of the hurricane.

Irma let its fury be known over the weekend and some parts of Florida are still dealing with the after effects.

In 72-hours the St. Louis community helped Faith Church’s “Fill this Truck” campaign to help give food, clothes, water and other supplies for Irma’s victims.

“These are nameless faceless people that next week we might not think about anymore,” said Nicole Crank. “But they may not have their house to live in ever again.”

Donations were collected over the weekend and the church was able to fill three semi-trucks full of necessities.

The pastor said depending on Irma’s path, they plan to send the trucks to Florida as early as Monday.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved