Teen dies following triple shooting in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A teenager was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Hillsdale.

Three teenagers were inside a vehicle in the 2100 block of Edmund Avenue when they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle around 9:30 p.m.

After being shot, an 18-year-old ran into a nearby residence, where he was later found and pronounced dead. Two other teenagers, ages 15 and 18, were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The identity of the deceased teenager has not been released.

No other details regarding a suspect have been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County Police or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved