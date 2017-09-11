St. Louis County Police seek QuikTrip armed robbery suspect

St. Louis County Police outside a QuikTrip on Dunn Road following an armed robbery (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the loose after an overnight robbery at a St. Louis County QuikTrip.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, the suspect approached the store’s counter, showed a handgun to the clerk and demanded money and cigarettes. Police have not said how much money the suspect took from the store in the 2790 block of Dunn Road.

St. Louis County police said they are working with police in Ferguson because they believe this robbery could be connected to one that occurred on West Florissant about 15 minutes later.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or police at 636-529-8210.

