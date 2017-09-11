Ameren sending crews to help with power restoration following Hurricane Irma

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ameren workers from the St. Louis area are en route to Florida after Hurricane Irma left millions of people without power.

Over 120 workers from around Missouri will help with power restoration as part of a mutual aid collaboration that many utility companies agreed to in the case of a natural disaster.

Duke Energy, a utility company in Florida, asked Ameren to send crews on Friday but they came back home when it became clear the storm would cover the entire state and the host utility couldn’t guarantee a secure place for crews.

Just after 5 a.m. Monday, millions of people were without power in Florida. Ameren crews said they are aware there will be a lot of work and challenges once they arrive in the state.

“The trees down, the poles down, the wires down, all the infrastructure damaged that they’ll be faced with,” said Mike Lewis, superintendent reliability support services. “Potentially also flooding, road closures, things of that nature. There are a lot of hazards in a situation like this. They just have to take their time and make sure they work their way into it.”

Ameren officials told News 4 they also have some contractors in Texas helping after Hurricane Harvey that will also be heading towards Florida.

