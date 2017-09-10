Driver hospitalized after overnight accident near Busch Stadium - KMOV.com

Driver hospitalized after overnight accident near Busch Stadium

This car suffered severe front end damage during an accident on 4th Street near Busch Stadium (Credit: KMOV) This car suffered severe front end damage during an accident on 4th Street near Busch Stadium (Credit: KMOV)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

One person is in the hospital following an overnight accident in downtown St. Louis. 

The accident happened shortly before midnight on 4th Street, a block away from Busch Stadium. One of the card involved had significant front end damage. 

News 4 is working to find out how serious the victim's injuries are. 

