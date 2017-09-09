Police searching for suspects after a police officer's car is st - KMOV.com

Police searching for suspects after a police officer's car is struck


By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

Police are looking for suspects accused of striking a St. Louis County Police officer's car. 

Saturday evening, the suspects were originally wanted for a shoplifting incident at the South County mall. 

When the suspects attempted to flee the mall, they struck a police officers car and fled the scene. The suspects were last seen on Lindbergh Boulevard. 

The officer suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital. 

More information will become available as this story develops. 

