Police searching for suspects after a police officer's car is struck

Police are looking for suspects accused of striking a St. Louis County Police officer's car.

Saturday evening, the suspects were originally wanted for a shoplifting incident at the South County mall.

When the suspects attempted to flee the mall, they struck a police officers car and fled the scene. The suspects were last seen on Lindbergh Boulevard.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

