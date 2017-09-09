Police searching for suspects accused of assaulting police officer, security guard

The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for suspects wanted for assaulting a police officer and security guard Saturday evening.

At 8:40 p.m., a St. Louis County Police officer was called to the South County Mall for a shoplifting incident at Children's Place.

As the suspects, two women, got into a vehicle attempting to flee, the police officer and a mall security guard attempted to arrest them. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle striking both the police officer and security guard in the process.

The security guard suffered minor injuries while the police officer did not report any injuries.

The suspect's vehicle is a burgundy Buick sedan with Illinois plates and was last seen traveling on Lindbergh Boulevard.

In addition to the two women in the vehicle, there were four children under the age of ten in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

More information will become available as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved