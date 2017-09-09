Nurse grants patient's dying wish to throw out first pitch at Cards game

Nurse Angie Filipiak and patient Lynn Cheeney at Busch Stadium on Saturday. (SSM Health)

A woman with terminal cancer was granted her last wish at a St. Louis Cardinals game on Saturday.

Lynn Cheeney, 60, has stage four breast cancer and her last wish was to throw out the first pitch at a Cardinals game.

Cheeney’s wish was granted by one of her nurses at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton.

Angie Filipiak, a team leader at the hospital, spent a lot of time with Cheeney. Each morning, Filipiak would stop by Cheeney’s room and talk over coffee. Soon, she learned about Cheeney’s last wish.

By a stroke of luck, Filipiak won the chance to throw out the first pitch at a Cardinals game and gave that opportunity to Cheeney.

Cheeney threw out the first pitch at Busch Stadium with Filipiak by her side.

“I’ll never be able to thank Angie for what she did for me, it was the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Cheeney.

Filipiak said she was just doing her job by taking care of her patient.

“It’s just what nurses do,” she said.

