Dozens gather at 'Second Chance Saturday' event in Madison County

Dozens of people gathered in Venice, Ill. on Saturday for “Second Chance Saturday.” (KMOV)

Dozens of people gathered in Venice, Ill. for “Second Chance Saturday.”

The event allows Madison County residents with minor offenses to erase their criminal records.

Last month, Governor Bruce Rauner signed a bill that amends the “Criminal Identification Act.” The act expands the number of convictions that can be sealed under Illinois law.

“A lot of cases people made a mistake in the past as a young person, but that’s carried with them throughout their whole lives,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.

As part of the event, people can get their records expunged or sealed and resolve outstanding traffic warrants and ordinance violations without fear of arrest.

“So that’s when they apply for jobs, they have a record where they can compete and get a job, contribute to the community,” said David Hylla, chief judge of Madison County’s third circuit.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.