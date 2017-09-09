Woman struck by stray bullet at O'Fallon Park - KMOV.com

Woman struck by stray bullet at O'Fallon Park

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A woman was injured after being struck by a stray bullet at O'Fallon Park Saturday afternoon.

Officials said just before 2 p.m., two men were fighting near the playground, shots were fired and the woman was struck by one of the bullets. 

She was conscious and breathing at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

