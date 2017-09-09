2 injured in double shooting in St. Louis - KMOV.com

2 injured in double shooting in St. Louis

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Two men are injured after a double shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Goodfellow Saturday evening.

Officials said the first victim was shot in the arm and neck and was conscious and breathing at the scene.

The second victim was shot in the foot and was also conscious and breathing at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

