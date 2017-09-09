Police investigating suspicious death in Webster Groves

Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 100 block of Eldridge Avenue Friday morning.

Officials said they were called to a residence around 9:10 a.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers noticed the door was unlocked and evidence of foul play. When officers entered the residence, they discovered the body of a man.

A person of interest was identified and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Webster Groves Police Department at (314) 645-3000.

