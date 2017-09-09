Man dies after SUV collides with tractor trailer in Lincoln County

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two vehicle accident in Lincoln County on Friday.

The accident happened at Route C at Route MM, where an SUV driven by 56-year-old Rodney Wielms of Moscow Mills attempted to make a turn, but collided with a tractor trailer. Wielms was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the SUV, 63-year-old Lina Wielms of Moscow Mills, was hospitalized with moderate injuries. The driver of the truck, 43-year-old Donnie Nelson of New Florence, was not injured.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved