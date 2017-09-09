Vermont man sentenced for child sex abuse in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Vermont man has been sentenced to 30 years and four months in federal prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child while he lived on a military base in Missouri.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that 68-year-old Paul Kickery Sr., of Brattleboro, Vermont, was sentenced for aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Court documents show the victim reported she was sexually assaulted by Kickery several times between July 2013, and July 2014. At that time, Kickery and the then-6-year-old victim were living on the U.S. Army Military Base at Fort Leonard Wood.

Prosecutors say Kickery admitted to sexually abusing the victim. He also admitted to molesting a 15-year-old child while he lived in Vermont, and to viewing child pornography on the Internet.

