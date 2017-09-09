Ameren Missouri crews return home from Florida before Irma hits

Workers with Ameren Missouri who were sent to Orlando to help with Hurricane Irma recovery have been sent back home as the storm approaches Florida.

Ameren planned to have 500 crews on standby in Orlando ready to help with the anticipated damage the storm will do to the state. However, because the path of the storm has changed and is now expected to hit Orlando as well, the crews were sent back to the Midwest for their own safety.

Ameren plans to send the crews back to Florida once the storm passes.

