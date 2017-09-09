Missing Brentwood teen found dead in O'Fallon, Mo.

Samuel L. Heisel was found dead on Saturday, September 9, 2017 after being reported missing earlier in the week (Credit: Police)

Sam Heisel, the 15-year-old boy from Brentwood who had been missing since Tuesday, has been found dead in O'Fallon, Mo.

Authorities, family members and volunteers had been searching for Heisel since his family's car was found crashed into a pole on Old Highway 79 and North Main Street in O'Fallon.

Police say suicidal notes were found in the car at the time of the crash, but Heisel was nowhere to be found.

News 4 later learned that Heisel broke up with his girlfriend and that the crash was near his girlfriend's house. The Heisel family

