Metro East girl with rare condition throws out first pitch at Busch Stadium

Payton Davison (center), a 13-year-old girl battling a rare neurological condition, got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Busch Stadium on Friday, September 8, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

The St. Louis Cardinals made Friday night very special for a young girl suffering from a rare condition by having her throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Payton Davison is 13 years old and lives in O'Fallon, Ill. She's battling a rare neurological condition that causes daily seizures.

"It was a pretty amazing evening for us and for her to be able to do something like that," said Russ Davison, Payton's father. "She amazes us every day, but today was an awful special day."

Davison says when Payton was a baby, doctors said she might never walk or talk. He says she continues to reach milestones many thought were not possible.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved