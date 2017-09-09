Ritenour music teacher named Missouri Teacher of the Year

Students at Iveland Elementary School show their appreciation for Beth Davey, who was named Missouri Teacher of the Year for the 2017-18 year (Credit: KMOV)

A St. Louis music teacher has received quite an honor.

Beth Davey, who teaches music at Iveland Elementary School in Overland, has been named the 2017-18 Missouri Teacher of the Year. She says the honor really belongs to her students.

"I teach 550 of the most amazing students in the world," Davey said. "For them to be recognized is a really special moment for all of us."

Iveland Elementary School is in the Ritenour School District.

