Anti-gay, anti-Muslim mailers distributed to Ballwin homes

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Just a day after a white-supremacist newspaper was mysteriously circulated in a St. Louis neighborhood, residents in Ballwin are turning to news 4 after receiving hateful mailers.

Resident Diana Schmitt found an anti-gay mailer in her mailbox and her neighbor found one espousing anti-Muslim views.

The mailers have a Tallahassee, Florida postmark and a Springfield, Illinois return address.

"I was appalled. I was aghast. How dare they send hate mail into my home or into my life. You know? What gives them the right to do that. I did not ask for that. I do not approve of it," Schmitt said.

She and her neighbor contacted Ballwin police. It’s unclear if the mailers are connected to the newspapers sent out Thursday.