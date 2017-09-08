Dierbergs joins Red Cross in raising money for hurricane victims

Dierbergs at the Four Seasons Center in Chesterfield (Credit: Dierbergs)

Dierbergs has joined the American Red Cross of Eastern and Western Missouri to raise funds to support victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Customers will have the opportunity to make donations at the register for $1, $5, $10 or a monetary donation of their choosing.

“The need is so great and overwhelming, and the challenges are changing day by day,” said Laura Dierberg Padousis, executive vice president at Dierbergs. “This effort is designed to get funds to the American Red Cross, where money raised will be assigned to areas when and where they are needed most.”

All of the proceeds raised will go to the Red Cross and 91 cents of every dollar will be spent to benefit hurricane victims.

The checkout program started on Friday and will run until September 18.

