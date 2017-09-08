Family works to get St. Louis couple home after Hurricane Irma traps them in the Caribbean. (KMOV)

A couple from St. Louis was vacationing on the island of Sint Maarten and could not get out in time before Hurricane Irma hit on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Joe and Regina Vaughn survived the storm, but are now staying in a shelter, still trapped on the island for now.

The couple’s son, Mathias Duenwald, is worried about his parents. His step sister is the only one who has had brief contact with them since Irma hit.

“The resort has provided water and food, but the reports that I’m getting is that the food is being rationed and is running out," said Duenwald.

However, Duenwald got word Friday that the Dutch Navy did arrive on Friday to bring at least 4 more days worth of water and food.

The Vaughns are staying Oyster Bay Beach Resort on the island, along with 148 other guests. The resort’s website is giving daily updates for concerned loved ones and that’s been the only real connection Duenwald has to his parents at this point.

"Very difficult to deal with not having contact, not knowing," said Duenwald.

Duenwald is doing all that he can from thousands of miles away to help get his parents back home.

“The last two nights I’ve only gotten 3 hours of sleep maybe. I was up until midnight last night after getting home from work, sending the information out to all our local representatives," said Duenwald.So far he’s heard back from Governor Greiten’s Office.

A representative with the Governor’s office took down the Vaughn’s information and said they would pass it on to the State Department.

The Vaughn’s have at least one more hurdle to overcome. The St. Maarten Airport is flooded from Hurricane Irma and not operating. According to the resort’s website, they say they will get their guests on the first flights out as soon as they become available and they are working to get roads cleared to the airport from the resort.

Hurricane Jose is at risk of making landfall again on the Caribbean Islands. Duenwald hopes his parents are able to get out before they have to endure another hurricane.

