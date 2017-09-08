Florida artist thankful to be in St. Louis Art Fair with Hurricane Irma on its way

Numerous artists will be showcasing their work in this weekend's St. Louis Art Fair; dozens of them hailing from Florida.

While the artists feature their art in outdoor exhibits, Hurricane Irma will be marching it's way towards the Sunshine State. The hurricane was updated to a Category 5 on Friday afternoon, with wind speeds up to 160 MPH.

Some artists say they are lucky to be in St. Louis this weekend. Ray Alfonso lives in Fort Meyers and said while he escaped Irma's path, he is thinking of his loved ones, his friends, and his orchids.

Alfonso drove to St. Louis for the art fair this weekend, and said it took an extra three hours to make the trip north. He prepared his home before leaving.

"We had to board up the house and prepare the house and shut it all down and put the hurricane shutters up and then make it out of florida with the rest of the traffic," Alfonso said. "That was pretty challenging in and of itself."

When they return home, the Florida artists know they will be going home to destruction.

"It's going to take this money here, to get us back on our feet, so if they could support us, that helps all the way around," Alfonso said.

