Lebanon Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Police are searching for an unidentified suspect who they say robbed a bank in Lebanon, Illinois on Friday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., police said an woman entered the First Federal Savings Bank in the 100 block of S. Madison Street.

The female suspect approached the teller and gave them a note, demanding money. The teller complied, and the suspect left the bank on foot and headed south.

At this time, the amount of money taken from the bank is not known.

The suspect was caught on the bank's surveillance cameras. She was wearing a long sleeve jacket, black hat, and sun glasses during the robbery. Police describe her as standing around 5'9" and weighing 190 pounds. She is estimated to be in her mid-to-late 30's.

She also wore her hair in long braids or dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect, or her identity, is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 618-537-4955.

