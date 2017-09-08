Burglar carried mop, tried on clothes after break-in

BOURBON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Crawford County prosecutor's office filed first degree burglary and third degree assault charges against 26-year old Kaleb Douglas after a series of incidents on August 31st.

According to Bourbon Police Chief Paul Satterfield, Douglas is believed to be the man who was throwing rocks at cars on I-44 from the Highway J overpass. He said when Crawford County deputies arrived, the suspect ran into a wooded area.

Then around 10 p.m., Satterfield said police officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress. He said the resident reported a man came into the home and walked through the house carrying a mop. Chief Satterfield said the resident found the burglar in his bedroom trying on shirts from his closet. While trying to coax the man into leaving, the chief said, Douglas kicked the resident in the hand and dislocated a finger.

According to the chief, when officers arrived, Douglas tried to escape by jumping on a coffee table and leaping through a double pane glass window.

Douglas was taken into custody and is being held on a $25,000 bond.