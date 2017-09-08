Join Steve Savard for Eat Drink Give

Join News 4 anchor Steve Savard on the beautiful rooftop deck at The Four Seasons Hotel Saturday, September 30th. With the soaring Gateway Arch as backdrop, and Steve as your host, it’s your opportunity to experience exciting entertainment, great food, cocktails, beer tasting and more. Come raise funds for a pivotal cause in the search for a cure for Wolfram Syndrome.

About Wolfram Syndrome and The Snow Foundation

Wolfram Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that is accompanied by a deadly form of diabetes. Unlike common diabetes, children with Wolfram Syndrome go on to develop blindness, deafness and other neurologic disturbances. Tragically, 60% of Wolfram patients die by age 30. Today researchers are on the cusp of finding a cure. With your help they will not only save children but actually improve their lives. Finding a treatment and cure for Wolfram Syndrome may also open doors for treating diabetes and other diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.



The Snow Foundation is the single largest supporter of Wolfram Syndrome research in the world, playing a central role in supporting and coordinating international collaborative research efforts. The Snow Foundation also provides valuable insight, resources, and support to the patients and their families.

To attend or learn more visit http://thesnowfoundation.org/2017-eat-drink-give-st-louis/