Clergy marches to press for guilty verdict in Stockley case

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A group of clergy members marched through downtown Friday to deliver a letter to the judge deciding the Jason Stockley case.

Stockley is the former St. Louis police officer accused of killing Anthony Lamar Smith.

The case ended weeks ago but the judge has not handed down his verdict yet.

"We are here to lift our voices and to remind Judge Wilson that the only thing that is just is a guilty verdict," one clergywoman said.

The letter was signed by clergy members of many faiths and races across the St. Louis metropolitan area

