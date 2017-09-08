Local food bank receives largest pet food donation in 42 years

A local food bank received its largest pet food donation in 42 years.

Nearly 40,000 pounds of food arrived on Friday at the ‘St. Louis Area Foodbank.’

It serves more than 500 non-profit agencies across the St. Louis area.

This food will help keep the entire family together.

"It's a mix of dog and cat food, it's coming in these giant bags and it's going out to families that need it to keep them from having to make that choice, being able to feed their family and also feed the family pet," said Ryan Farmer of St. Louis Foodbank.

The record-setting food donation was made by Pet Smart.

