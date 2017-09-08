Walt Disney World to close this weekend due to Hurricane Irma

KMOV.COM - Even folks over at 'the happiest place on earth' are taking Hurricane Irma seriously.

Walt Disney World announced that they will be closing this weekend due to Hurricane Irma.

According to their website, the park will close early Saturday and will reopen on Tuesday, the earliest.

Some of the parks will close at staggered times, so it's best to check their website for updates.

The company says despite the parks closing, the resort hotels will remain open.

Hurricane Irma is a very destructive hurricane that has already proven deadly in parts of the Caribbean.

Mandatory evacuations are already underway for portions of the southern part of Florida. Despite those orders, though, some residents have said they will remain.

