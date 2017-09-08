Police identify, arrest Belleville home invasion suspect after finding his blood at crime scene

Blood that had been left behind at the crime scene is what led Belleville Police to identify and arrest a man who they say broke into a home and shot two people back in June.

Police identified the suspect as 30 year-old Karvin Pitts. They arrested him on Aug. 10 and Pitts now faced multiple charges including home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said on June 12, Pitts followed Marva Petrus after she stopped by an ATM near her home on Glenview Drive. When she arrived at her house, police said Pitts walked up to her while she was exiting her vehicle inside the garage. Pitts allegedly demanded money from her after showing Petrus his handgun.

She told Pitts there was some in the house. When the two went into the basement, where Petrus' 27 year-old son was, Petris tried to quickly close and lock the door. But Pitts stopped her, and Petrus said that was when she felt a bullet strike her in the leg.

Police said Petrus' son, Daniel, engaged in a struggle with Pitts, and Pitts allegedly shot Daniel Petrus in the stomach. However, police said Daniel Petrus was still able to grab the suspect's gun, and strike him several times in the head after being unable to fire off a round.

Police said Danile Petrus eventually became weak from his injury, and Pitts grabbed his weapon back and fled the scene.

Both victims survived their injuries.

After running Pitts' blood into the DNA database, police were about to identify the suspect. However, during the lineup of suspects, a Belleville detective reporter Petrus pointed to someone who was not Pitts, and identified that they were the suspect.

Pitts is due in court for a hearing on Sept. 11.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved