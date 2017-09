DETROIT, Mi. (WDIV/CNN) -- Detroit police took a homicide suspect into custody Friday after a lengthy chase on Interstate 75.

The suspect jumped out of his car after getting a flat tire.

Officers chased him as he hopped over the median barrier and ran into oncoming traffic.

The man jumped onto the roof of a minivan and was surrounded by officers.

One of them tackled him off the vehicle and he was quickly taken into custody.