St. Louis Police searching for purse-snatcher who wrestled 69-year-old to ground

Surveillance photo of a suspect who allegedly stole a woman's purse on Aug. 17 (Credit: St. Louis Police)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the loose after allegedly wrestling a woman to the ground and stealing her purse on Aug. 17.

Friday morning, surveillance photos were released of the suspect believed to have stolen the purse from the 69-year-old as she was walking on Maryland Place.

A nearby witness saw the incident and chased the suspect to get the woman’s purse back but the suspect was able to escape.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

