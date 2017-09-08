Six Flags looking for 13 couples to wed in 'marriage scaremony' on Oct. 13

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Six Flags St. Louis is looking for 13 couples to tie the knot or renew their vows with a ‘marriage scaremony’ on Friday, October 13.

Couples have until midnight on October 1 to register to win.

The winning couples will start their day with a professional zombie makeover and then go to the Palace Gardens, where the ceremony will take place. Following the ceremony, the couples will go to a private reception for cake and be given a first coaster ride and haunted wristband.

Click here for more details or to register.

